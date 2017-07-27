FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 小时前
BRIEF-Stryker Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.53
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 晚上8点12分 / 19 小时前

BRIEF-Stryker Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.53

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Stryker Corp:

* Reg-Stryker reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.50 to $1.55

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.53

* Q2 earnings per share $1.03

* Q2 sales $3.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.98 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stryker Corp qtrly orthopaedics net sales of $1.1 billion increased 5.5 pct in quarter as reported

* Stryker- ‍now expect 2017 organic net sales growth to be in range of 6.5 pct to 7.0 pct

* Stryker corp says now expect 2017 organic net sales growth to be in range of 6.5 pct to 7.0 pct

* Stryker corp- ‍now expect 2017 adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be in range of $6.45 to $6.55​

* Stryker - if foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, expect net sales in q3 and full year to be negatively impacted by about 0.5 pct

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.43, revenue view $12.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stryker - if foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, expect adjusted earnings per share to be negatively impacted by approximately $0.02 in q3

* Stryker - if foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, expect adjusted earnings per share to be negatively impacted by approximately $0.10 in full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below