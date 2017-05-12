BRIEF-STT Enviro qtrly loss per share $0.020

May 12 Stt Enviro Corp

* Stt enviro corp. Reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.020

* Quarterly revenue $6.6 million versus $7.2 million

* Stt enviro corp - "q2 looks much better, with higher overall revenues and gross margins expected"

* Stt enviro corp qtrly closing backlog as of quarter ended march 31, 2017 of $12.9 million

* Stt enviro corp - qtrly earnings were hampered by low overall revenue, a slow quarter for solutions group