BRIEF-STT Enviro qtrly loss per share $0.020

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Stt Enviro Corp
* Stt enviro corp. Reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.020
* Quarterly revenue $6.6 million versus $7.2 million
* Stt enviro corp - "q2 looks much better, with higher overall revenues and gross margins expected"
* Stt enviro corp qtrly closing backlog as of quarter ended march 31, 2017 of $12.9 million
* Stt enviro corp - qtrly earnings were hampered by low overall revenue, a slow quarter for solutions group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project