BRIEF-STT Enviro Qtrly revenue $8.1 mln, up 36 pct

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 STT Enviro Corp:
* STT Enviro Corp. Reports fourth quarter and year ended December 31st, 2016 results
* STT Enviro Corp qtrly loss per share - basic and diluted $0.004
* Qtrly revenue $ 8.1 million, up 36 percent
* STT Enviro Corp- company's backlog is $14.7 million at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing