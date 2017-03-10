版本:
BRIEF-STT Enviro Qtrly revenue $8.1 mln, up 36 pct

March 10 STT Enviro Corp:

* STT Enviro Corp. Reports fourth quarter and year ended December 31st, 2016 results

* STT Enviro Corp qtrly loss per share - basic and diluted $0.004

* Qtrly revenue $ 8.1 million, up 36 percent

* STT Enviro Corp- company's backlog is $14.7 million at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
