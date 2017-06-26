版本:
BRIEF-Stuart Chambers to replace‎ Robert Walker as chairman of Travis Perkins- Sky News, citing sources

June 26 (Reuters) -

* Stuart Chambers has been picked to replace‎ Robert Walker as chairman of Travis Perkins- Sky News, citing sources Source bit.ly/2sa5hft
