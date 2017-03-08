BRIEF-Stuart Olson Q4 loss per share C$0.07

BRIEF-AMIRA NATURE FOODS OBTAINED A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER
March 8 Stuart Olson Inc
* Stuart Olson reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend
* Q4 loss per share C$0.07
* Q4 revenue fell 22.7 percent to C$218.8 million
* Says Stuart Olson expects 2017 consolidated revenue to be meaningfully higher than in 2016
* Northern Alberta wildfires that disrupted industrial group operations in 2016 are not expected to repeat in 2017
* adjusted ebitda and adjusted ebitda margin are expected to be higher in 2017 than in 2016
* ended year with a backlog of $2.0 billion
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.
NEW DELHI, May 24 India approved on Wednesday a long-awaited policy to boost local defence manufacturing by effectively picking industry champions that would tie up with foreign players and make high-tech defence equipment.