BRIEF-Stuart Olson reports Q1 2017 results

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Stuart Olson Inc.:
* Stuart Olson reports first quarter 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Qtrly contract revenue $220.1 million versus $245.5 million
* Says as at March 31, 2017, Stuart Olson's backlog was $1.9 billion
* Expects 2017 consolidated revenue to be "meaningfully" higher than in 2016
* Says adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to decline slightly for 2017
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.