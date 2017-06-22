版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 23日 星期五 02:16 BJT

BRIEF-Stubhub named exclusive ticketing partner of CBS Sports Digital

June 22 Stubhub

* Stubhub - announced a cross-platform content partnership making Stubhub exclusive ticketing partner of CBSSports.com, 247Sports and MaxPreps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
