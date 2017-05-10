版本:
2017年 5月 11日

BRIEF-Student Transportation Q3 earnings per share $0.08

May 10 Student Transportation Inc:

* Student transportation inc. Reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $185.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $185 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
