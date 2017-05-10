BRIEF-Student Transportation Q3 earnings per share $0.08

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Student Transportation Inc:
* Student transportation inc. Reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 revenue $185.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $185 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.08
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)