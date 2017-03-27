版本:
BRIEF-Sturm Ruger CEO Fifer's 2016 total compensation $4.3 mln

March 27 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

* Sturm Ruger & Company Inc - CEO Michael Fifer's 2016 total compensation was $4.3 million versus $2.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2nndfMy) Further company coverage:
