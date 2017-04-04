版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三

BRIEF-Sturm Ruger & Company buys back 1.1 mln shares in Q1

April 4 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

* Sturm Ruger & Company Inc announces the repurchase of 1.1 million shares of its common stock in the first quarter of 2017

* Sturm Ruger & Company Inc - average price per share repurchased was $49.73 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
