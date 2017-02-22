版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 06:32 BJT

BRIEF-STURM RUGER & COMPANY Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.10

Feb 22 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

* STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC. REPORTS 2016 DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.59 PER SHARE AND DECLARES DIVIDEND OF 44¢ PER SHARE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.10

* Q4 SALES $161.8 MILLION

* STURM RUGER & COMPANY INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF 44¢ PER SHARE FOR Q4

* STURM RUGER & COMPANY INC -EXPECT 2017 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $40 MILLION

* STURM RUGER & COMPANY - NEW PRODUCTS REPRESENTED $192.6 MILLION OR 29% OF FIREARMS SALES IN 2016, COMPARED TO $115.4 MILLION OR 21% OF FIREARMS SALES IN 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐