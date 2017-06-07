BRIEF-Sturm Ruger says discovered Mark IV pistols manufactured prior to June 1 2017 have potential to discharge unintentionally

June 7 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc:
* Sturm Ruger-discovered Mark iv pistols manufactured prior
to june 1, 2017 have potential to discharge unintentionally if
safety not utilized correctly
* Sturm Ruger & Company says all mark iv pistols with
serial numbers beginning with 401 (2017 models) or wbr (2016
models subject to recall - sec filing
* Sturm Ruger & Company - recently discovered that pistols
have potential to discharge unintentionally if safety is not
utilized correctly - sec filing
* Sturm Ruger & Company Inc - although only a small
percentage of mark iv pistols appear to be affected, company is
not aware of any injuries
Source text - bit.ly/2sh6wbV
Further company coverage: