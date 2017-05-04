版本:
BRIEF-Suburban Propane Partners Q2 earnings per share $1.37

May 4 Suburban Propane Partners Lp

* Suburban propane partners, l.p. Announces second quarter earnings

* Q2 revenue $450.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $495.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share $1.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
