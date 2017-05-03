版本:
BRIEF-Sucampo Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.10

May 3 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Sucampo reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue $56.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $54.1 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.00 to $1.10

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $220 million to $230 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says company reiterates 2017 guidance

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $233.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
