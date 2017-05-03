BRIEF-Sucampo Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.10

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Sucampo reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue $56.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $54.1 million
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.00 to $1.10
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.23
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $220 million to $230 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says company reiterates 2017 guidance
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $233.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.