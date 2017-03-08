BRIEF-Sucampo reports Q4 EPS $0.34

BRIEF-AMIRA NATURE FOODS OBTAINED A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER
March 8 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc -
* Sucampo reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.68
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.34
* Q4 revenue $73 million versus I/B/E/S view $66 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.50
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $220 million to $230 million
* Reiterated its guidance for full year ending December 31, 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.60, revenue view $228.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Andrew Smith, chief financial officer, will be leaving co; Peter Pfreundschuh, will become new CFO effective on March 20
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.
NEW DELHI, May 24 India approved on Wednesday a long-awaited policy to boost local defence manufacturing by effectively picking industry champions that would tie up with foreign players and make high-tech defence equipment.