BRIEF-Sucampo reports Q4 EPS $0.34

March 8 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Sucampo reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.68

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.34

* Q4 revenue $73 million versus I/B/E/S view $66 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.50

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $220 million to $230 million

* Reiterated its guidance for full year ending December 31, 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.60, revenue view $228.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Andrew Smith, chief financial officer, will be leaving co; Peter Pfreundschuh, will become new CFO effective on March 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
