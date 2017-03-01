BRIEF-Suez CEO says more confident now than at start of 2016

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Suez Sa
* Suez says knows GE water well, both companies have talked a lot about industrial cooperation in the past - ceo of suez
* Suez says sees gradual pickup in european waste volumes
* Suez ceo says more confident now than at start of 2016
* Suez shares down 3 percent after company posts 3.6 percent fall in 2016 ebitda
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"