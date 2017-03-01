版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-Suez CEO says more confident now than at start of 2016

March 1 Suez Sa

* Suez says knows GE water well, both companies have talked a lot about industrial cooperation in the past - ceo of suez

* Suez says sees gradual pickup in european waste volumes

* Suez ceo says more confident now than at start of 2016

* Suez shares down 3 percent after company posts 3.6 percent fall in 2016 ebitda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)
