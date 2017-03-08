BRIEF-Suez Environnement enters into binding agreement to purchase GE Water

March 8 Suez Environnement Company SA:
* Will acquire along with CDPQ, in a 70/30 joint venture, 100% of GE Water
* Enters into binding agreement to purchase GE Water & process technologies (“GE Water”)
from General Electric Company for 3.2 billion euros ($3.37 billion) enterprise value in an
all‐cash transaction
* EPS accretive and positive free cash flow from year one ; double‐digit EPS accretion based
on run‐rate cost‐synergies
* Has a fully underwritten bridge financing in place for the transaction, contemplated to be
refinanced through : a long‐term senior bond for c. 1.1 billion euros
* Has a fully underwritten bridge financing in place for the transaction, contemplated to be
refinanced through : hybrid bonds for c. 0.6 billion euros
* Fully underwritten bridge financing to be refinanced through: capital increase of c.
0.75 billion euros; co main shareholders, confirmed intent to participate in the capital
increase for their prorata share
* Fully underwritten bridge financing to be refinanced through: c. 0.7 billion euros equity
provided by CDPQ
* Full benefit of cost and revenue synergies realized by year 5
* By year 5: 65 million euro impact on EBITDA from identified annual run‐rate cost synergies
(of which 80 pct achieved in year 3)
* By year 5: 200 million euro of revenue synergies per year
* By year 5: iplementation costs, spread over 2017‐19, equal to one year of cost synergies
* Transaction is expected to close by mid‐2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)