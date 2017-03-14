版本:
BRIEF-Suffolk files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

March 14 Suffolk Bancorp

* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Expects to file 2016 form 10-k on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
