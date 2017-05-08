BRIEF-Sulliden Mining Capital announces private placement

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 Sulliden Minerals SA:
* Sulliden Mining Capital Inc announces private placement
* Non-Brokered private placement financing of up to 5 million units at a price of $0.25 per unit
* Intends to use proceeds from private placement financing for advancement of Trolius gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: