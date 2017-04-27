BRIEF-Sulzer confirms 2017 outlook, Q1 order intake CHF 757.6 mln

April 27 Sulzer AG:

* In the first quarter of 2017, achieved an order intake of 757.6 million Swiss francs ($762.79 million) compared with 684.6 million francs in the same period of the previous year

* Order intake increased in all divisions with the exception of Chemtech

* Outlook 2017 confirmed

* In the second quarter, Sulzer expects to close its acquisition of a controlling stake in Rotec'S gas turbine maintenance business (Rotec GT)