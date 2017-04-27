BRIEF-Sulzer confirms 2017 outlook, Q1 order intake CHF 757.6 mln

BRIEF-Glencore says Glencore Agriculture made informal approach to Bunge for possible business combination
* Glencore agriculture has made informal approach to bunge limited regarding possible consensual business combination
April 27 Sulzer AG:
* In the first quarter of 2017, achieved an order intake of 757.6 million Swiss francs ($762.79 million) compared with 684.6 million francs in the same period of the previous year
* Order intake increased in all divisions with the exception of Chemtech
* Outlook 2017 confirmed
* In the second quarter, Sulzer expects to close its acquisition of a controlling stake in Rotec’S gas turbine maintenance business (Rotec GT) Source text - bit.ly/2pob4ex Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9932 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Glencore makes takeover approach to Bunge - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Greek stocks drop as debt deal hopes dashed (Adds details, closing prices)