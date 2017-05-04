版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 14:12 BJT

BRIEF-Sulzer to supply key safety pumps for Kilpilahti power plant

May 4 Sulzer Ag

* To supply key safety pumps for Kilpilahti power plant

* Orders comprise 12 Feedwater pumps and 11 Ahlstar pumps, which will be manufactured by Sulzer in Germany and Finland respectively

* In addition, Sulzer won an order from valmet for 11 Ahlstartm centrifugal pumps, which are going to be installed at same power plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐