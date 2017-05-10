BRIEF-Sumitomo Corp, Brookfield Business Partners to invest in 70 pct stake in 26 project cos in Brazil

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Sumitomo Corp
* Sumitomo Corp - investing alongside Brookfield Business Partners in 70 pct controlling stake in 26 project cos involved in water, sewage services in Brazil
* Sumitomo Corp - Sumitomo will invest approximately U.S.$250million, which represents a 14 pct stake in 26 project companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit