版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 21:46 BJT

BRIEF-Sumitomo Corp, Brookfield Business Partners to invest in 70 pct stake in 26 project cos in Brazil

May 10 Sumitomo Corp

* Sumitomo Corp - investing alongside Brookfield Business Partners in 70 pct controlling stake in 26 project cos involved in water, sewage services in Brazil

* Sumitomo Corp - Sumitomo will invest approximately U.S.$250million, which represents a 14 pct stake in 26 project companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐