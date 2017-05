April 11 Nikkei-

* Sumitomo Corp. will enter the water and sewage management business in Brazil- Nikkei

* Consortium including Sumitomo and Canadian investment co Brookfield Asset Management will invest in Brazilian Engineering Conglomerate Odebrecht - Nikkei

* Of the consortium's projected 70% stake in Odebrecht, Sumitomo's will come to 14%, or about $250 million- Nikkei