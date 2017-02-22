版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-Summer Infant Q4 loss per share $0.24

Feb 22 Summer Infant Inc:

* Inventory as of December 31, 2016 was $36.1 million compared with $36.8 million as of January 2, 2016

* Summer infant reports fourth quarter results

* Q4 loss per share $0.24

* Q4 sales $45.5 million versus $50.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
