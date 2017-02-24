版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 25日 星期六

BRIEF-Summit Financial Group announces 10 pct increase in quarterly dividend

Feb 24 Summit Financial Group Inc:

* Summit Financial Group Inc announces 10pct increase in quarterly dividend to $0.11 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
