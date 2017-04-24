BRIEF-Summit Financial Group says announces resolution of litigation

April 24 Summit Financial Group Inc

* Summit Financial Group Inc announces resolution of litigation

* Summit Financial Group Inc - reached settlement with Residential Funding Company, LLC and Rescap Liquidating Trust

* Summit Financial Group Inc - settlement to resolve fully all litigation between summit and rescap

* Summit Financial Group Inc - Summit agreed to pay Rescap $9.9 million which will be recorded as a charge against our q1 2017 earnings

* Summit Financial Group Inc - settlement to result in an after-tax reduction in net income of $6.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share