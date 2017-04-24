BRIEF-Summit Financial Group says announces resolution of litigation

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 24
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Summit Financial Group Inc
* Summit Financial Group Inc announces resolution of litigation
* Summit Financial Group Inc - reached settlement with Residential Funding Company, LLC and Rescap Liquidating Trust
* Summit Financial Group Inc - settlement to resolve fully all litigation between summit and rescap
* Summit Financial Group Inc - Summit agreed to pay Rescap $9.9 million which will be recorded as a charge against our q1 2017 earnings
* Summit Financial Group Inc - settlement to result in an after-tax reduction in net income of $6.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was reopened late on Tuesday night after it was shut down when 131 people were evacuated from a United Airlines flight after flames were spotted coming from one of the jet's engines.