BRIEF-Summit Hotel Properties acquires two hotels for $60.2 mln

April 3 Summit Hotel Properties Inc

* Summit Hotel Properties acquires two hotels for $60.2 million

* Summit Hotel Properties - as of March 31, had $120.0 million outstanding on its senior unsecured revolving credit facility, $180.0 million available to borrow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
