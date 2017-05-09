版本:
BRIEF-Summit Hotel Properties announces public offering of common stock

May 9 Summit Hotel Properties Inc

* Summit Hotel Properties announces public offering of common stock

* Says offering 9.00 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
