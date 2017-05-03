版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Summit Hotel Properties reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.32

May 3 Summit Hotel Properties Inc

* Summit Hotel Properties reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.32

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - Qtrly pro forma revenue per available room grew to $112.50, an increase of 1.5 percent

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc qtrly same-store revpar grew to $109.78, an increase of 0.2 percent over same period in 2016

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - Qtrly FFO per diluted share and unit $ 0.30

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - "Maintaining our full year 2017 outlook for revpar growth and adjusted FFO per share" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐