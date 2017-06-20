版本:
BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering

June 20 Summit Industrial Income Reit -

* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering

* Summit Industrial Income REIT says intends to use net proceeds from offering to reduce outstanding indebtedness

* To sell 8.5 million units of reit at a price of $7.07 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
