BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT reports FFO $0.138 per unit, ups dividend

May 9 Summit Industrial Income Reit

* Says funds from operations (FFO) for three months ended march 31, 2017 were $0.138 per unit

* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Summit Industrial Income REIT says on may 9, 2017 board of trustees approved a 2.4% increase in monthly cash distributions to $0.043 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: