BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT reports FFO $0.138 per unit, ups dividend

Oil firms could waste trillions if climate targets reached-report
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
May 9 Summit Industrial Income Reit
* Says funds from operations (FFO) for three months ended march 31, 2017 were $0.138 per unit
* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Summit Industrial Income REIT says on may 9, 2017 board of trustees approved a 2.4% increase in monthly cash distributions to $0.043 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
* 40 pct for Japan firms say domestic demand is biggest headache
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia