版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Summit Materials announces intention to offer $300 mln of senior notes

May 24 Summit Materials Inc-

* Summit Materials announces intention to offer $300 million of senior notes

* Summit Materials Inc says intends to use proceeds from offering to fund acquisitions

* Summit Materials Inc says cos units intend to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐