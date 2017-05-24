BRIEF-Summit Materials prices $300 million of senior notes

May 24 Summit Materials Inc

* Summit materials announces pricing of $300 million of 5.125% senior notes due 2025

* Summit materials inc - units finalized terms of previously announced offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior notes due 2025

* Summit materials - intends to use proceeds from offering to fund acquisitions and to pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with any such deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: