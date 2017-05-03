BRIEF-Summit Materials Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.50

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Summit Materials Inc
* Summit materials, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $259 million versus i/b/e/s view $233 million
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.50
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Summit materials inc- raising full-year 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance to a range of $430 million to $445 million
* Summit materials inc- company is raising its gross capital expenditure guidance by $5 million to a range of $140 million to $160 million for full-year 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.50, revenue view $233.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view $1.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.