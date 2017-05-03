BRIEF-Summit Materials Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.50

May 3 Summit Materials Inc

* Summit materials, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $259 million versus i/b/e/s view $233 million

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.50

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Summit materials inc- raising full-year 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance to a range of $430 million to $445 million

* Summit materials inc- company is raising its gross capital expenditure guidance by $5 million to a range of $140 million to $160 million for full-year 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.50, revenue view $233.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view $1.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S