BRIEF-Summit Materials reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.21/shr

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Summit Materials Inc
* Summit Materials Inc. reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says net revenue increased by 7.7 percent year-over-year to $387.4 million in Q4 2016, versus $359.5 million in prior year period
* Says for full year 2017, company anticipates gross capital expenditures to be in range $135.0 million to $155.0 million
* Summit Materials Inc - "Longer-term, company expects gross capital expenditures to approximate 7-8 percent of net revenue per annum"
* Says company anticipates adjusted EBITDA in range of $410.0 million to $425.0 million for full-year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.