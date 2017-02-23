BRIEF-Summit Midstream Partners reports Q4 earnings of $0.16 per unit

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
Feb 23 Summit Midstream Partners Lp
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and reaffirms 2017 guidance
* 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $295.0 million to $315.0 million
* Expects to incur $100.0 million to $150.0 million of capex in 2017
* Expect H1 of 2017 to be impacted by slower pace of drilling activity that occurred across many of our systems in late 2016
* Qtrly earnings of $0.16 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.