BRIEF-Summit Midstream Partners reports Q4 earnings of $0.16 per unit

Feb 23 Summit Midstream Partners Lp

* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and reaffirms 2017 guidance

* 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $295.0 million to $315.0 million

* Expects to incur $100.0 million to $150.0 million of capex in 2017

* Expect H1 of 2017 to be impacted by slower pace of drilling activity that occurred across many of our systems in late 2016

* Qtrly earnings of $0.16 per unit