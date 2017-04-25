版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Summit State Bank Q1 earnings per share $0.15

April 25 Summit State Bank:

* Summit State Bank reports net income for first quarter 2017 and declaration of dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Qtrly net interest income before provision for loan losses $4.45 million versus $4.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
