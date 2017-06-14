BRIEF-Summit Therapeutics Plc Q1 loss £4.8 million

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 14 Summit Therapeutics Plc
* Summit Therapeutics reports financial results for the first quarter ended 30 april 2017 and operational progress
* Summit Therapeutics Plc - cash and cash equivalents at 30 april 2017 of £19.4 million compared to £28.1 million at 31 january 2017
* Summit Therapeutics Plc- loss for three months ended 30 april 2017 of £4.8 million compared to a loss of £5.4 million for three months ended 30 april 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.