BRIEF-Summit Therapeutics reports loss for year ended 31 January 2017 of 21.4 million pounds

March 29 Summit Therapeutics Plc

* Summit Therapeutics reports financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended 31 January 2017 and operational progress

* Summit Therapeutics Plc - loss for year ended 31 January 2017 of 21.4 million pounds compared to a loss of 20.1 million pounds for year ended 31 January 2016

Summit Therapeutics Plc - believes its existing cash and cash equivalents, including an anticipated $22.0 million payment for a near-term development milestone under licence and collaboration agreement with Sarepta, will be sufficient to enable it to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through to 31 December 2018