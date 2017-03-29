BRIEF-Summit Therapeutics reports loss for year ended 31 January 2017 of 21.4 million pounds

March 29 Summit Therapeutics Plc
* Summit Therapeutics reports financial results for the
fourth quarter and fiscal year ended 31 January 2017 and
operational progress
* Summit Therapeutics Plc - loss for year ended 31 January
2017 of 21.4 million pounds compared to a loss of 20.1 million
pounds for year ended 31 January 2016
* Summit Therapeutics Plc - believes its existing cash and
cash equivalents, including an anticipated $22.0 million payment
for a near-term development milestone under licence and
collaboration agreement with Sarepta, will be sufficient to
enable it to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure
requirements through to 31 December 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: