BRIEF-Summit Therapeutics says completes enrolment of PhaseOut DMD

MOVES- Goldman Sachs, Baird, Deutsche Bank
June 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
May 15 Summit Therapeutics Plc
* Summit completes enrolment of PhaseOut DMD, a phase 2 clinical trial of ezutromid in patients with dmd
* Summit Therapeutics - with dosing of last patient in trial, co has triggered $22 million milestone payment
* $22 million milestone payment is part of company's licence and collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Stockholders have elected Camillo Martino and J. Daniel McCranie to Company's Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, June 20 Man buns, cornrows or bleached blond hair? Barbie's longtime boyfriend Ken is getting a makeover with new hair styles, a range of body types, a hip wardrobe and skin tones for every ethnicity.