BRIEF-Summit Therapeutics says completes enrolment of PhaseOut DMD

May 15 Summit Therapeutics Plc

* Summit completes enrolment of PhaseOut DMD, a phase 2 clinical trial of ezutromid in patients with dmd

* Summit Therapeutics - with dosing of last patient in trial, co has triggered $22 million milestone payment

* $22 million milestone payment is part of company's licence and collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
