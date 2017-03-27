BRIEF-Summit to extend ongoing trial of Ezutromid in patients with Duchenne disorder

March 27 Summit Therapeutics Plc
* Summit Therapeutics Plc - decision follows interim safety
review by phaseout dmd's independent data monitoring committee
* Summit to extend ongoing phaseout dmd clinical trial of
Ezutromid in patients with dmd
* Summit Therapeutics Plc - will proceed with planned
extension phase of phaseout dmd
* Summit Therapeutics Plc - now applied for regulatory
approval to extend phaseout dmd from uk medicines, healthcare
products regulatory agency, ethics committee
* Summit Therapeutics Plc - in addition to extension phase
of trial, regulatory submissions also include addition of a
safety arm
* Summit Therapeutics - safety arm to allow enrolment of
patients from phase 1 clinical trials of ezutromid but didn't
meet inclusion criteria for phaseout dmd
