BRIEF-Sun Communities and its units enters into second amended, restated credit agreement

April 26 Sun Communities Inc-
* Sun Communities says on april 25, sun communities
operating limited partnership, co, units entered into second
amended, restated credit agreement
* Pursuant to credit agreement, scolp may borrow up to
$650.0 million under a senior credit facility - sec filing
* Sun Communities-credit agreement also permits additional
commitments from one or more of existing lenders or other
lenders in amount not exceeding $350.0 million
* Sun Communities-credit facility has 4-year term ending
april 25, 2021, & at scolp's option maturity date may be
extended for 2 additional 6-month periods
