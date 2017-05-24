版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-Sun Communities commences public offering of 3.5 mln shares

May 24 Sun Communities Inc:

* Reg-Sun Communities, Inc. commences public offering of 3,500,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
