BRIEF-Sun Communities reports Q4 FFO per share $0.91 excluding items

* Sun Communities, Inc. reports 2016 fourth quarter results

* Q4 revenue rose 30 percent to $218.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $4.16 to $4.24

* Q4 FFO per share $0.91 excluding items

* Sun communities inc - sees q1 2017 ffo to be in range of $1.06 to $1.08 per share

* Sees 2017 MH revenues of $479.3 million - $479.9 million

* Sees 2017 net operating income of $471.1 million - $475.8 million

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 FFO per share view $4.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S