BRIEF-Sun Hydraulics Q1 earnings per share $0.38

May 8 Sun Hydraulics Corp:

* Sun hydraulics reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.38

* Says reconfirming 2017 expectations

* Q1 revenue $81.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
