BRIEF-Sun Hydraulics Q1 earnings per share $0.38

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
May 8 Sun Hydraulics Corp:
* Sun hydraulics reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.38
* Says reconfirming 2017 expectations
* Q1 revenue $81.4 million
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement