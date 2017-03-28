版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 10:39 BJT

BRIEF-Sun Life Financial announces executive changes

March 27 Sun Life Financial Inc:

* Sun Life Financial announces executive changes

* Kevin Strain, currently president, Sun Life Financial Asia, will become executive vice-president & chief financial officer

* Says Colm Freyne, currently executive vice-president & CFO, will become executive vice-president & chief risk officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
