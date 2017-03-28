BRIEF-Sun Life Financial announces executive changes

BRIEF-BMO Financial Group reports Q2 adj earnings per share of c$1.92
* BMO financial group reports net income of $1.25 billion for second quarter of 2017
March 27 Sun Life Financial Inc:
* Sun Life Financial announces executive changes
* Kevin Strain, currently president, Sun Life Financial Asia, will become executive vice-president & chief financial officer
* Says Colm Freyne, currently executive vice-president & CFO, will become executive vice-president & chief risk officer
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems announces Terence R. Rogers as executive vice president and chief financial officer
* root9B Holdings Inc - will require additional time to file its form 10-q for period ended March 31, 2017