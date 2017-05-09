版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 05:37 BJT

BRIEF-Sun Life Financial raises dividend

May 9 Sun Life Financial Inc

* Says announced an increase of 4% or 1.5 cents per share to dividend to be paid on its common shares

* Sets dividend of C$0.435per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐