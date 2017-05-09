BRIEF-Sun Life Financial reports qtrly underlying EPS $0.93

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group takes delivery of vessel Sea Opal
* Agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction
May 9 Sun Life Financial Inc
* Sun Life Financial reports first quarter 2017 results
* qtrly reported net income $551 million versus $540 million
* Qtrly underlying eps $0.93
* Qtrly reported eps $0.89
* Says revenue in Q1 of 2017 was $7.0 billion, compared to $8.8 billion in W1 of 2016
* Qtrly total aum as of Q1 end $927.28 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* fuboTv announced new agreement with co to carry CBS, CBS Sports Network, CW, Pop and CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 digital streaming news service
NEW YORK, June 21 Americans' love of their smartphones and apps may be contributing to the sluggish pace of inflation that is worrying Wall Street and the Federal Reserve, the top bond strategist at BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said on Wednesday.