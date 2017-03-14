版本:
BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says USFDA will lift import alert on Mohali manufacturing facility

March 14 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Says USFDA will lift the import alert imposed on the Mohali (Punjab) manufacturing facility

* Says USFDA will remove Mohali facility from the official action initiated status Source text: (bit.ly/2mmseVM) Further company coverage:
