BRIEF-Suncoke Energy announces commencement of private $675 million debt offering

May 16 Suncoke Energy Partners LP

* Announces commencement of private $675 million debt offering

* Co, its unit intend to commence private offering to of $675 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025

* Says intends to use net proceeds to fund purchase of its 7.375% senior notes due 2020 in tender offer among others

* Use proceeds to also repay borrowings outstanding under existing revolving credit facility, term loan and promissory note