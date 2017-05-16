BRIEF-Suncoke Energy announces commencement of private $675 million debt offering

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
May 16 Suncoke Energy Partners LP
* Announces commencement of private $675 million debt offering
* Co, its unit intend to commence private offering to of $675 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025
* Says intends to use net proceeds to fund purchase of its 7.375% senior notes due 2020 in tender offer among others
* Use proceeds to also repay borrowings outstanding under existing revolving credit facility, term loan and promissory note Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Churchill Downs Incorporated announces $60 million investment to open historical racing machine facility in louisville Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc , according to a source familiar with the matter.